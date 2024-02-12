ANAMA: Data Submitted By Armenia Related To Minefield Is Incorrect

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported
that Armenia has submitted 8 forms to Azerbaijan regarding
minefields in the territories liberated from occupation.
According to Azernews , ANAMA emphasised that
the submitted forms mainly consist of records on mined areas
covering the Murovdag Ridge of the Kalbajar region. Based on the
technical regulations, information on landmarks, types, numbers,
distances between buried mines, methods of burial, and concealment
is recorded in the form of minefields.
"However, as before, the information in the recently submitted
forms is inaccurate, unreliable, and incomplete. After analysing
and processing the forms, it was determined that the recorded data
does not agree with the actual minefields and that the coordinates
of the reference points are incorrect and useless.
In general, the minefield forms submitted by Armenia cover some
areas along the former line of contact. Information on the section
of the former line of contact passing through the Khojavand,
Tartar, and Goranboy regions, as well as the areas mined by
Armenian military units during the retreat in November 2020, has
not yet been provided.
The organization's information noted that the reliability of the
information provided in 2021 about the minefields buried by Armenia
in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail, and Zangilan regions was 25%.
"If we look at the statistics of mine accidents, we will see
that not only the territories along the former line of contact but
also residential areas, agricultural lands, river banks, forest
areas, and cemeteries are heavily contaminated with mines. Since
the Second Garabagh War, 345 people have been killed by mines, and
247 people have died or received bodily injuries of varying degrees
of severity as a result of mine accidents that occurred outside the
line of contact.
Mass mining of civilian territories is a serious violation of
international law and a crime against humanity," ANAMA said.
