Qatar Airways And Qatar Tourism Promote Qatar As The Ultimate Tourism Destination

Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways announced the launch of stopover flight packages in Doha, as part of their joint efforts to promote Qatar and strengthen its position as a premier tourist destination to be added to passengers' targeted destination.

During a press conference chaired by His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, President of Qatar Tourism, and Engineer. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, in the presence of a group of international media representatives as part of an extensive familarisation trip to Doha, at Msheireb, Downtown Doha.

Visit Qatar plays a crucial role in promoting Qatar as a premier travel destination and preserving its cultural heritage. Visit Qatar actively collaborates with government entities to facilitate partnerships and encourage private sector investments to ensure the growth of the hospitality and tourism sectors. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, Visit Qatar is dedicated to enhancing the country's tourism infrastructure, promoting sustainable development, and fostering cultural exchange.

Commenting at the press conference, H.E. Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism said:“The 'Stopover in Qatar' offering is an embodiment of continuity of the cooperation between Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways providing travelers the opportunity to expand their destination experience and explore this remarkable country. Recognising the richness and diversity of Qatar's tourism, we believe that the 'Stopover in Qatar' package will be highly valuable for tourists with limited time”.

He added:“It is imperative to highlight that in 2023, the number of travelers and hotel room nights for stopovers in Qatar more than doubled compared to 2022 as a direct result of Qatar Airways flying to over 177 international destinations. January 2024, witnessed another remarkable achievement with over 700,000 visitors, setting a new monthly record, we are continuing this growth, with the aim of welcoming six million annual visitors by 2030. These statistics underscore the significant accomplishments and momentum of Qatar's tourism sector, solidifying its status as a leading premier international destination”.

He concluded:“Qatar will grow and improve assets and attractions as we will witness the unveiling of new attractions, such as the Meryal Waterpark and Ras Abrouq. Visit Qatar emphasizes its keenness in providing overall Service Excellence for visitors to have a well-rounded Middle Eastern experience in one accessible, safe, and must-visit destination”.

Through Discover Qatar (DQ), Qatar Airways' destination management company, passengers can now choose one of the stopover flights, which enhances Doha's presence as an ideal stopover destination thanks to its abundance of tourist experiences and unique benefits.

