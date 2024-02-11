Kuwaiti Amir & Prime Minister Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential election, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The Kuwaiti Amir wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and further progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its friendly people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, also congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on his election victory.