Kuwaiti Amir & Prime Minister Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Amir
of the State of Kuwait, has congratulated President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential
election, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The Kuwaiti Amir wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and
further progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its friendly
people.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Prime
Minister of the State of Kuwait, also congratulated the President
of Azerbaijan on his election victory.
