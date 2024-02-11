Travel Tips: What To Do In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Abu Dhabi and Dubai – Luxury buildings, malls that sell the most famous global brands, clear-water beaches, packed markets with dates and colorful scarfs, theme parks, museums of local traditions, record-breaking structures, unique adventure and sporting activities, restaurants comprising the most varied cuisines of the planet. Traveling as a tourist through the United Arab Emirates is having the option to visit all these spots – and many more that aren't listed here. Pictured, the Museum of the Future.

With a strong visitor attraction strategy, the Arab country doesn't go long without launching a new option of activity for visitors. So, before packing your cases and get the plane to the UAE, check these options and choose what better fits your tourist profile. ANBA brings some tour suggestions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi based on an itinerary made late last year to the Arab country.

Traveling to Dubai and not visiting Burj Khalifa , the world's highest building, is a no-no. From the 828-meter building, you can see the horizons of Dubai and definitely realize that it is indeed a metropolis in the middle of the desert. The entrance of the tower is inside the Dubai Mall. If there is no line, the process is simple. After the elevator ride, you will be taking in that dazzling view, ready to take selfies, and enjoy the sheer exhilaration of being so close to the sky. The tour doesn't take long, as the best of it is the view. You can complete the itinerary by buying a souvenir or taking a coffee in the adjacent shops before the exit.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is a popular tourist site, and it is important – particularly for those who don't know much about Islam – to understand how the UAE population experiences religion. There are always many visitors in the mosque, but the tour is well organized, and the room is so large that some hubbub won't prevent you from having a moment of contemplation and connection with God. There is art everywhere – on the walls, the roof, the floor, the chandeliers. The grandeur of the site seems to drive home the point of how large life and the Creator are.

Launched approximately two years ago, the Museum of the Future is Dubai's invitation to bring tourists into a futurist world, a profile that the emirate has developed and projected worldwide. The site features attractions about space, science, technology, and it tells the story of a man looking towards what is to come. There is plenty of information in the museum, so it is good to visit it earlier in the day. There are many interactable rooms in the museum, and its architectural design is one of its most beautiful features.

A park that amazes the visitor is the Jubail Mangrove Park , as nobody expects to come across a mangrove in the UAE. The visit is worth it for its exotic beauty. The park is in Abu Dhabi. Right at the entrance, a café with a souvenir shop and a tent with local craftsmanship welcome visitors. Tourists can walk over a wooden structure that goes some meters into the mangrove, thus seeing up close the vegetation and water species that live there.

The journalist traveled at the invitation of the UAE Embassy in Brazil.

