Border Guards Destroy Another Russian Murom-P System In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards of the Steel Border brigade destroyed a Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance system in the Kharkiv region.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, sharing a video showing the destruction of the enemy object.

According to the State Border Guard Service, this is the seventh visual surveillance system that the soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment have destroyed since the beginning of this year.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of February 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 395,000 Russian troops and thousands of enemy equipment units.

