Azerbaijani Presidential Election Aboded By All Democratic Principles - Kyrgyz MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Azerbaijani
presidential election followed all democratic principles, Member of
the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Matraimov told reporters,
Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan's electoral laws ensured democratic presidential
elections nationwide, respecting the rights and freedoms of all
participants and adhering to universally recognized democratic
principles," he stressed.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev
received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad
Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76
percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
