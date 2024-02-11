Iran’s non-oil trade with adjacent nations hits USD50B in 10 months

(MENAFN) According to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesperson of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade's International Relations and Trade Development Committee, Iran's non-oil trade with neighboring countries amounted to USD49.83 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023-January 19, 2024). The total weight of non-oil trade with neighbors reached 79.98 million tons, marking a 1.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



During this timeframe, Iran exported 60.368 million tons of goods valued at USD23.15 billion to its neighbors, while importing 19.61 million tons of commodities worth USD26.68 billion. Major importers of Iranian goods among neighboring countries included Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The UAE, Turkey, Russia, Oman, and Pakistan were identified as the primary sources of imports during this period.



As previously reported by Mohammad Rezvani-Far, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported 113 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD40.5 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year. This export figure represents a nine percent growth in weight but an 11 percent decline in value compared to the previous year.

MENAFN11022024000045015839ID1107837934