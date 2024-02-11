(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Suspending projects run in Europe by Russia's nuclear giant Rosatom, which is a also manufacturer of nuclear weapons, should be considered separately from the issue of sanctions on the purchase of Russian nuclear fuel.

That's according to Conservative Party MP, former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacob Rees-Mogg, who made the corresponding comment to Guildhall , Ukrinform reports.

“It must be right (to separate the issue of putting Rosatom projects to a halt and that of purchasing nuclear fuel from Russia - ed.), you want to stop all you possibly can. You want to bring your enemy's economy into a grinding hold because then you undermine domestic morale, they can't afford to produce ammunitions they want to. Then the aggressors ask the question and decide if they want

to

continue,” the politician said.

It should be recalled that the inclusion of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation in the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia previously faced fierce resistance from some of Europe's largest energy companies, which retained business transactions with the Russian nuclear energy giant.

It was also previously reported that the plant, located in the German city of Lingen, owned by France-based Framatome, intends to send enriched uranium to Russia. That's according to environmental organizations Bündnis AgiEL, Ausgestrahlt, SOFA, and Russia's Ecodefense!

Also, Germany's Siemens refused to terminate their contract with Rosatom for the Hungarian nuclear power plant.

As reported, Ukraine has been constantly calling on its partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia to weaken the aggressor's ability to sustain a full-scale war.