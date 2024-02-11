Two people die due to business jet colliding onto highway in Florida

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet crashed onto a Florida highway on Friday, resulting in at least two fatalities, as confirmed by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the crash occurred on Interstate 75 near Naples at approximately 3:15 PM local time, with five individuals aboard the ill-fated aircraft.



According to local media accounts, the jet collided with a vehicle on the highway, adding another layer of complexity to the already tragic situation. The flight, originating from the Ohio State Executive Airport in Columbus and destined for Naples Airport, took a fatal turn as it attempted to land.



Robin King, the director of communications for Naples Airport, provided harrowing details, stating that the tower received distressing communication from the pilots merely "two or three minutes" before the scheduled landing. The pilots reported the loss of both engines, setting off a chain of events that ultimately led to the crash.



Eyewitness accounts captured the severity of the incident, with videos filmed by motorists showing the wreckage engulfed in flames. The heart-wrenching scenes underscore the magnitude of the tragedy that unfolded on the busy Florida highway.



Further investigations have revealed that the doomed aircraft belonged to Hop-a-Jet, a local charter company, according to online flight records cited by the Daily Beast. The crash not only raises questions about the circumstances leading to the loss of the aircraft but also emphasizes the broader safety implications within the aviation industry.



As authorities work to piece together the sequence of events, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with air travel. The grieving families of the victims, along with the broader aviation community, await a thorough investigation to shed light on the factors contributing to this tragic crash.



MENAFN11022024000045015687ID1107837840