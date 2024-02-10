Nicholas Bouri Selected As Top Manager And Entrepreneur Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Nicholas Bouri, accomplished manager and entrepreneur, was recently selected as Top Manager and Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.





With two decades of experience, Mr. Bouri is an experienced manager and entrepreneur with a proven record in real estate, shipping and port services, mining and building materials (cement, concrete, aggregates) with an emphasis in CEE. Mr. Bouri specializes in business development, sales, construction and project management.

He is a partner at N.G.B Construction and Management, which is a private investment group whose primary focus is in real estate development in Eastern Europe.

He is also a founding partner of Knightbridge International, which is an award-winning boutique consultancy firm specialized in real estate and heavy industry, offering a variety of services to companies looking to enter or develop in the region of Greece, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. In addition, he is a partner at AGREMIN, a leading private, independent supplier of aggregates, concrete and construction materials based in Romania which also supplies the regions of Hungary and Serbia. Mr. Bouri also serves on the boards of several companies.

Prior to his career, Mr. Bouri began his University in Boston, however, completed and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from the American College of Greece while simultaneously working in his family's cement and shipping group, followed by a Graduate Certificate in Financial Management from Cornell University in 2012. He Completed the prestigious MAP program at INSEAD(France) in 2014. Most recently, he earned a dual MBA from UQAM(Canada) and from the Bucharest Business School in 2021.

Mr. Bouri is also professionally certified by international institutions for Cement Manufacturing, Shipping Management, Port Management, Project Management, Management Consultancy, Real Estate Development. In 2023 he earned a level II certificate in Cyber Security by the European Security and Defense College.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Bouri has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments.

In the last year alone, He was named“40under40” Europe 2023 awarded by Business Elite,“Men Leaders to look up to in 2023”,“Best Real Estate Developer 2023” by the CEO Club Burj Awards,“50under50” Business Leaders to watch in 2024 by World Leaders Magazine,“Most Admired people in Real Estate” 2024, Management Consultancy firm of year the 2023 by BUILD (UK) and Wealth & Finance International (UK).

This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Manager and Entrepreneur of the Year.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Bouri for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Mr. Bouri believes“Perseverance is the key to success!” He emphasizes the importance of taking that first step and surrounding oneself with like-minded individuals. As he continues to shape the real estate and heavy industries landscape, Nicholas's journey is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the power of passion and dedication.

When not working, he enjoys sailing, archery, martial arts, design, and globetrotting.

In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

