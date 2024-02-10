Italian Publication Says Azerbaijan's Importance For Europe Is More Than Supplying Natural Gas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian reputable Formiche newspaper published an article about
the importance of Azerbaijan for Europe, Azernews reports.
The article also mentioned President Ilham Aliyev's victory in
the extraordinary presidential elections of the Azerbaijan
Republic. It is reported that an important political period
coincides with the interests and international relations of Baku.
President Ilham Aliyev's confident victory in the elections
confirms the strategic stability of Azerbaijan and its important
role between Asia and Europe.
The article emphasizes that the importance of Azerbaijan is more
than the supply of natural gas and this country has become an
important partner for the Old Continent for years. By 2027,
Azerbaijan has set the goal of achieving the export of 20 billion
cubic meters of gas per year, which means a very significant jump
compared to the 8 billion cubic meters exported in 2021.
In addition, the article includes the opinions of George
Tsogopoulos, a teacher at the CIFE European Institute, an employee
of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.
The Greek analyst mentioned that there is a natural gas
connection between Azerbaijan and Europe through Turkiye, and
cooperation is not theoretical, but a reality.
