Italian Publication Says Azerbaijan's Importance For Europe Is More Than Supplying Natural Gas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian reputable Formiche newspaper published an article about the importance of Azerbaijan for Europe, Azernews reports.

The article also mentioned President Ilham Aliyev's victory in the extraordinary presidential elections of the Azerbaijan Republic. It is reported that an important political period coincides with the interests and international relations of Baku. President Ilham Aliyev's confident victory in the elections confirms the strategic stability of Azerbaijan and its important role between Asia and Europe.

The article emphasizes that the importance of Azerbaijan is more than the supply of natural gas and this country has become an important partner for the Old Continent for years. By 2027, Azerbaijan has set the goal of achieving the export of 20 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which means a very significant jump compared to the 8 billion cubic meters exported in 2021.

In addition, the article includes the opinions of George Tsogopoulos, a teacher at the CIFE European Institute, an employee of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

The Greek analyst mentioned that there is a natural gas connection between Azerbaijan and Europe through Turkiye, and cooperation is not theoretical, but a reality.