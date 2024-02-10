Interviewing Putin In 2024 Same As Giving Floor To Hitler In 1944 - Ukraine's Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is calling on the world not to spread Russian President Vladimir Putin's“insane genocidal propaganda” while his army continues to kill Ukrainians.

The chief of Ukrainian diplomacy stated this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Today you allow Putin to spread his insane genocidal propaganda, and the next day he strikes Kharkiv, killing seven people. Russians burned alive a paralyzed man and his wife, as well as an entire family of five: young parents, their children aged four and seven, and a newborn," wrote Kuleba.

The minister added that making an interview with Putin in 2024 is akin to giving Hitler the floor in 1944.

"He (Putin - ed.) must be defeated, not helped out to spread bloodthirsty lies," Kuleba concluded.

Two hours of lies and delusions: Putin's“sensational” interview with Tucker

As reported earlier, 15 houses were burned down to the ground in Kharkiv as a result of the latest Russian kamikaze drone attack overnight Saturday. The fire spread to the residential sector after an oil depot was hit.

Seven civilians died in the blaze, including three children (7yo, 4yo, and 6mo). Three people were injured. Fifty people were evacuated from the affected area.

Canadians“won't be fooled” by Russian propaganda -on Putin's interview

Earlier this week, a U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson, known as a staunch supporter of potential Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reiterated various propaganda clichés, including that Russia could finish the war against Ukraine in three weeks if the West stopped sending aid to the embattled nation.

In this regard, a number of sitting and former MEPs have called on the EU to slap sanctions on Carlson, who had been repeatedly criticized for spreading Russian propaganda and the Kremlin's narratives about the war on Ukraine.