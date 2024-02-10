National Team Players Lacked Focus Against Qatar, Says Head Coach

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 10 (Petra) -- The national football team head coach, Hussein Ammouta, said that the players were not fully focused during the Asian Cup final match that the team lost to Qatar today 3-1.During the press conference held after the match, Ammouta said that the team was not fully focused in the first half, with missed opportunities and poor passing.The coach explained that the timing of the penalties for the Qatari team was difficult and did not allow the team to return to equalize.He added: "I congratulate the players who have won the respect and trust of everyone, given the development that the team has achieved in the past stage, and we wish them success in the next stage, and I also congratulate the Qatari team on winning the championship."Ammouta pointed out that the level of the national team has improved greatly in this competition, with the need to maintain this level and develop it in the future, indicating that the commitment of the players to their clubs enhances the chances of the national team remaining in advanced continental positions.The captain of the national team, Ihsan Haddad, expressed his pride in his colleagues for what they presented during the tournament, pointing out that the loss was against the host team and the winner of the last edition, and that fans presence also contributed to their victory.Haddad commended Ammouta and his assistant staff's great role in supporting the players by instilling confidence in themselves and conveying the love of the Jordanian fans for the team and its achievements during the past period.