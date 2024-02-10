Kuwaiti Official Calls For Assessing E. Media Content

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- A ranking Kuwaiti official on Saturday called for assessing content of the electronic media from A professional perspective with respect of false news and unreliable sources.

There is a need that experts examine the contents to ensure no breach of the norms, said Lafi Al-Subaiee, the assistant undersecretary of the press and publication at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information. He was speaking to KUNA after chairing a ministry's delegation in a meeting of the Arab electronic media committee, an affiliate of the Arab League, held in Jordan.

"The issue warrants commitment to non-deviation from the professional media work where there should be no room for subjectivity," he said, while calling for integration between the conventional and (the new) electronic media to ensure credibility.

He indicated that he and his peers during the meeting discussed role of the content producers vis a vis the speech of extremism, in addition to hazards posed by some electronic games that foment violence. (end)

amn











MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107835577