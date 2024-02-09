Sadyr Zhaparov: We Are Ready To Continue Our Joint Efforts To Deepen Comprehensive Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide
victory in the election, Azernews reports.
“Your victory in the election has become a clear manifestation
of respect and support by the people of Azerbaijan for your
dedicated work and efforts to strengthen the state sovereignty,
improve the well-being of the population, and pursue an independent
and open foreign policy, the foundation of which was laid by the
founder of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev,” the
President of Kyrgyzstan said in his message.
“Your personal contribution to the development of friendly
Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations, which now carry a strategic
nature, is highly appreciated in our country. I reaffirm our
willingness to continue joint efforts to deepen comprehensive
cooperation between our countries,” Sadyr Zhaparov underlined.
The President of Kyrgyzstan wished President Ilham Aliyev robust
health and new success in his responsible state activities for the
prosperity of Azerbaijan.
