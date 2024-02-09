2024 State Of American Ecommerce Report The Past, Present And Future Of U.S.-Based Online Retail

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Commerce 360 Unveils Groundbreaking New Report:2024 State of American Ecommerce Report : The Past, Present and the Future of U.S.-based Online RetailPredicting the Future of 14 Key Online Shopping CategoriesDigital Commerce 360, the leading authority on online retail, has released the groundbreaking 2024 State of American Ecommerce Report: The Past, Present and the Future of U.S.-based Online Retail. This comprehensive analysis goes beyond the annual Top 1000 ranking to forecast the future of online shopping in 14 key categories, providing crucial insights for retailers and investors alike."For years, Digital Commerce 360 has been the go-to source for data on the top U.S. online retailers," said Molly Love, CEO of Digital Commerce 360. "But this report takes it to a whole new level. We're not just looking back, we're looking forward, providing unparalleled clarity on the trajectory of the American ecommerce landscape."Unveiling the Future of Online ShoppingThis report covers how the leading U.S.-based online retailers and their respective categories are currently performing in ecommerce and provides projections through 2025.The 2024 State of American Ecommerce Report features:. Exclusive U.S.-based ecommerce projections through 2025: Predict the growth of 14 key online shopping categories, from apparel & accessories to food & beverage, and gain a competitive edge. Historical web sales data: Analyze past performance and identify emerging trends since 2017. Shopper demographics: Understand the unique customer base for each category and tailor your strategies accordingly. Pre- and post-pandemic performance: Discover how the pandemic has reshaped online shopping behavior in each category and anticipate future shifts. Top 5 online retailers in each category: Identify the leaders and learn from their success storiesFor more commentary, please reach out to ....If you would like to include our data in your reporting, please source Digital Commerce 360 and include our URL:ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCHDigital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV, and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects-including reports, surveys, raw data pulls, and more-to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts, and technology providers in meeting their goals.

