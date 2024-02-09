Artverg Project: Film Incognito Screened In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The film "Incognito" has been screened at Landmark Baku Cine
Club as part of the ArtVerg project.
Before the screening, project curator Islam Mammadov and
moderator Elshan Ibragimov briefed the audience about the film, Azernews reports.
The film "Incognito" tells the story of the talented artist
Harry Donovan. He works incognito, and all his paintings are copies
of great masters. The latest order received is a portrait by
Rembrandt for 500 thousand dollars. However, Harry's new girlfriend
turns out to be an art connoisseur, and a scandalous revelation
seems inevitable.
After the film screening, the event participants shared their
impressions of the film, recalled the most famous stories in the
world about forgeries of paintings by famous artists, and also
discussed the work of Rembrandt.
The ArtVerg project is co-organized by the NGO Arts Council of
Azerbaijan and The Landmark Hotel.
The curator of the project is Islam Mammadov, moderator Elshan
Ibrahimov.
The project features film screenings, discussions, and lectures
by foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
