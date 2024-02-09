Artverg Project: Film Incognito Screened In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The film "Incognito" has been screened at Landmark Baku Cine Club as part of the ArtVerg project.

Before the screening, project curator Islam Mammadov and moderator Elshan Ibragimov briefed the audience about the film, Azernews reports.

The film "Incognito" tells the story of the talented artist Harry Donovan. He works incognito, and all his paintings are copies of great masters. The latest order received is a portrait by Rembrandt for 500 thousand dollars. However, Harry's new girlfriend turns out to be an art connoisseur, and a scandalous revelation seems inevitable.

After the film screening, the event participants shared their impressions of the film, recalled the most famous stories in the world about forgeries of paintings by famous artists, and also discussed the work of Rembrandt.

The ArtVerg project is co-organized by the NGO Arts Council of Azerbaijan and The Landmark Hotel.

The curator of the project is Islam Mammadov, moderator Elshan Ibrahimov.

The project features film screenings, discussions, and lectures by foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.