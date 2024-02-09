Davis Cup 2024: India To Play Sweden In World Cup I Tie In September

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) The Indian Davis Cup team is set to face Sweden in a riveting away tie in the Davis Cup World Group I scheduled for September as draws were announced on Thursday. The Indian team, buoyed by their recent triumph by 4-0 over Pakistan in the World Group I play-offs, is gearing up to face Sweden, aiming to secure their first-ever victory against their Scandinavian counterparts.

India and Sweden have faced off five times in Davis Cup with the latter emerging victorious on each occasion. This includes a 0-5 loss in the 1987 Davis Cup Final, which remains India's last appearance in the final of the prestigious tournament. India's last encounter with Sweden dates back to 2005 when they hosted the Swedish team in Delhi, ultimately succumbing to a 1-3 defeat.

However, with the current Swedish lineup lacking formidable singles players, the Indian contingent senses a chance to turn the tide in their favour. Spearheaded by the talented Rohit Rajpal, India aims to capitalise on Sweden's perceived weaknesses and emerge victorious.

Sweden, led by the talented Elias Ymer and his brother Mikael, poses a formidable challenge for the Indian team. However, India boasts a strong lineup of doubles players, led by world number one Rohan Bopanna, including Yuki Bhambri (60), N. Sriram Balaji (78), Vijay Sundar Prashanth (80), and Anirudh Chandrasekar (90), who are ranked among the top 100 in the world.

--IANS

hs/bsk/