Ambassador: 105,000 Ukrainians Are Currently Living In Netherlands

The number of Ukrainians in the Netherlands is 105,000, not 10,000, as it was before the full-scale Russian invasion.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands Oleksandr Karasevych said this in an interview with Ukrinfor in The Hague.

"Unfortunately, due to such tragic circumstances, there are 105,000 Ukrainians in the Netherlands, not 10,000, as it was before the full-scale Russian invasion. Ukrainians are active, united, trying to help each other and create conditions for their development. I've been working in the Netherlands for a relatively short time, about seven months. But what I have seen and felt is a real boom in the self-organization of Ukrainians and the incredible cohesion of the Ukrainian community. Every weekend there are several Ukrainian events organized by Ukrainians themselves," he said.

Karasevych also noted that, in his opinion, many Ukrainians are ready to return home.

"I think so. During each of my trips to a town or region, I always meet Ukrainians. Of course, I hear different questions from citizens. Some people are interested in how to better organize their lives in the Netherlands. But for now, the majority of Ukrainians definitely want to return home to Ukraine," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in early December, the first forum of the Ukrainian community in the Netherlands was held in The Hague, which became a platform for discussing pressing issues and challenges of Ukrainians abroad, sharing experiences and developing a common position on the development of Ukrainians in the Netherlands.