Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's partnership with Texas A&M University – whose Doha-based campus has graduated over 1,500 engineers, formed vital collaborations with industry, and generated pioneering engineering and sustainability research – is to conclude after more than 20 years.

The conclusion of the partnership was announced following a decision by the Board of Regents of Texas A&M University. Qatar Foundation (QF) has confirmed its commitment to ensuring continuity of education for current students from Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ) – which was established in 2003 – and the continuation of engineering studies at its Education City campus.

“Through its long-term vision for its world-class ecosystem of education, research, and community development higher education vision, Qatar Foundation has formed longstanding partnerships with international universities,” said Hend Zainal, Executive Director, Strategy, Management and Partnerships, within QF's Higher Education division.

“This has seen them establish campuses at QF's Education City and deliver undergraduate and graduate level programs in fields aligned with the needs of Qatar and the region, alongside QF's homegrown Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

“QF's strategy for higher education takes into consideration the future of the system which, following Texas A&M University's decision to conclude our partnership, is now to be accelerated and implemented to ensure continuity of learning for students – including in engineering fields – as well as their personal development and academic research.

“The decision of Texas A&M University's Board of Regents to end its partnership with QF has been influenced by a disinformation campaign aimed at harming the interests of QF. It is disturbing that this disinformation has become the determining factor in the decision and that it has been allowed to override the core principles of education and knowledge, with no consideration to the significant positive impact this partnership has brought for both Qatar and the US.

“It is deeply disappointing that a globally respected academic institution like Texas A&M University has fallen victim to such a campaign and allowed politics to infiltrate its decision-making processes. At no point did the Board attempt to seek out the truth from QF before making this misguided decision.

“However, decisions based on any consideration other than the best interests of students and their pursuit of education and knowledge will not impact on our vision for higher education at QF, and our strategy for realizing this vision.”

The process and timescale for formally concluding the partnership between QF and Texas A&M University is now under discussion. QF's Education City is home to six international partner universities – including TAMUQ – as well as HBKU. A seventh QF partner university, HEC Paris in Qatar, is based in Msheireb Downtown Doha.