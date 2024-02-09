Pakistani PM Felicitates Nation On Successful Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The interim Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar
Haq Kakar felicitated the nation on successful conduct of general elections as votes' counting proceeded on Friday.
In a statement after the conclusion of polling process, Kakar appreciated efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Interim Provincial Governments, Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, the media and all those institutions and individuals that contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections.
He said that this momentous occasion is not just a testament to the resilience and strength of "our democratic processes but also to the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people."
The participation and enthusiasm of people of Pakistan has been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise. Terming the high voter turnout a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the future of our country, the premier said that the voices, expressed through the votes, will contribute to the fortification of our democracy, and for that, people of Pakistan deserve every bit of appreciation.
The Prime Minister said that despite few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the efforts of the Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, LEAs, Civilian Administration and Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting free and fair elections across the country are commendable.
Their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth conduct of the elections. He said that in the face of adversity, the people of Pakistan have shown remarkable courage and determination, adding that their resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, to participate in the electoral process, is a powerful statement against the forces that seek to destabilize our nation. "It underscores our collective desire for peace, stability, and prosperity," said the premier. (end)
