Viral Clearance Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Viral Clearance Market Report by Method (Viral Removal, Viral Inactivation), Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood and Blood Products, Cellular and Gene Therapy Products, Vaccine, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global viral clearance market size reached US$ 725.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,609.0

Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.51% during 2024-2032.

Viral clearance refers to a crucial process in developing and producing biopharmaceutical products, particularly those derived from biological sources such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and gene therapies. It ensures that products are free from potentially harmful viruses and other infectious agents, making them safe for human use. Biopharmaceutical products are typically produced using living cells or biological materials, which can be susceptible to viral contamination. In order to prevent these risks, stringent viral clearance measures are implemented. These measures involve a series of steps, including cell banking, selection of virus-resistant cell lines, robust purification methods, and inactivation or removal of viruses through various techniques such as filtration, chromatography, and viral reduction steps. Additionally, regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) and the European medicines agency (EMA), are establishing guidelines biopharmaceutical manufacturers must follow to demonstrate viral clearance efficacy. These guidelines aim to ensure that the risk of viral contamination is minimized, providing a high level of safety for patients receiving these biologically-derived medical products. At Present, viral clearance help ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of these life-saving treatments across the globe.

Viral Clearance Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective biopharmaceutical products. In addition, the rising focus on infectious disease control and preparedness led to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research, thus influencing market growth. Also, governments and private organizations are allocating substantial funds for the development of antiviral therapies and vaccines, further driving the demand for effective viral clearance solutions. Besides this, the recent ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic underlines the importance of viral clearance in developing and producing vaccines and therapeutic products to combat infectious diseases, thus accelerating market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements in viral clearance methods and continuous research and development (R&D) efforts led to innovative viral clearance technologies, offering enhanced efficiency, sensitivity, and specificity represent another major growth-inducing factor. These advancements strengthen the effectiveness of viral clearance processes, streamline, and accelerate the approval timelines for biopharmaceutical products. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of advanced viral clearance technologies and methodologies, including viral filtration, chromatography, and inactivation methods, which ensure the complete removal of viral contaminants from the final product, propels the market growth. In line with this, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of biologics and gene therapies in the development pipeline is escalating the demand for viral clearance services and products, and contract research organizations (CROs) specializing in viral clearance services are witnessing increased demand for their expertise from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, further driving the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Method Insights:



Viral Removal



Chromatography



Nanofiltration

Precipitation

Viral Inactivation



Low pH



Solvent Detergent Method



Heat Pasteurization Others

Application Insights:



Recombinant Proteins

Blood and Blood Products

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

Vaccine Others

End User Insights:



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Creative Biogene Inc

Eurofins Scientific SE

Merck & Co Inc

Sartorius AG

Syngene International Limited (Biocon Ltd)

Texcell WuXi Biologics Inc

