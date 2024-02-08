Orbis86 And DLT Science Foundation Lead ‘The Future Of Tech: Web3 Trends In 2024’ Event In London

(MENAFN- GetNews) Orbis86 and DLT Science Foundation co-hosted "The Future of Tech: Web3 Trends in 2024" event at UCL in London, bringing together 100+ tech enthusiasts. Panels, lightning talks, and networking sessions explored Web3 innovations and decentralized business trends. Sponsored by Hedera and UCL, the event highlighted London's role in Web3 innovation.





London - February 8th, 2024 - Orbis86 , in collaboration with the DLT Science Foundation , has successfully concluded a pioneering event, "The Future of Tech: Web3 Trends in 2024," held at the prestigious Roberts Building of University College London (UCL) on February 5th, 2024. This event brought together a diverse audience of over 100 enthusiasts, including investors, entrepreneurs, and tech aficionados, to explore the latest developments and chart the trajectory of technology in the Web3 era.



The event showcased London's position as a vibrant hub for Web3 innovation and community building. Attendees were treated to insightful panel discussions, lightning talks, and networking opportunities, providing valuable insights and fostering connections within the Web3 ecosystem.



Panel 1: Evolving Web3 Realities: DSF's Role in Shaping the Future



Speakers:





Juan Ignacio Ibañez, Chief of Staff, DLT Science Foundation



Walter J. H, Research Fellow, DLT Science Foundation



Daniel Fozzati, Founder Partner, The Building Blocks



Ron Kotli, Operations Executive, DLT Science Foundation

Soniya Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Orbis86



Panel 2: Decentralized Business Horizons: Trends for 2024





Speakers:





Paul H, Head of Sales, Zodia Markets



Kristian Moller, Founder, Secured on Blockchain



Kaitlin Argeaux, Co-Founder & CEO, CryptoMondays London



Divya Prashanth, Co-founder & CEO, HQNFTs



Sash J., CEO, AS Labs/MultichainZ

Ashish Singh, Founder & CEO, CoinBrit



Lightning Talks:



The lightning talks featured two speakers: Stephen Newnham, UK Lead at Solana, and Chris Chabot, Head of Open Source at Shardeum. Stephen shared insights into Solana's cutting-edge advancements in blockchain technology and its impact on the Web3 landscape. Chris discussed Shardeum's contributions to the open-source community and how their projects were driving innovation in decentralized technologies.



The event convened a gathering of over 100 attendees, comprising investors, entrepreneurs, and Web3 enthusiasts, all eager to delve into the latest developments and map out the trajectory for the future of technology. The networking session provided attendees with a platform to connect, collaborate, and catalyze new ideas, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of innovation and enthusiasm.



The event highlighted a burgeoning interest in Web3 technologies, emphasizing the critical need for collaboration across academia, businesses, and individuals to drive their development and adoption. It showcased London as a thriving hub for Web3 innovation and community building.



Sponsors & Partners:



The success of the event was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners:



Hedera , as a decentralized, open-source public ledger, provided essential sponsorship, highlighting its commitment to driving innovation in the Web3 space.





University College London (UCL) 's support

as the venue sponsor underscored its dedication to fostering collaboration and cutting-edge research in technology and distributed ledger systems.



OffChain Global played

a crucial role as an event partner, facilitating networking opportunities and resources for professionals in the Web3 industry.

The Coin Republic ,

a leading platform for blockchain and cryptocurrency news, served as an event partner, contributing to the event's success and amplifying its reach within the digital asset community.



About Orbis86:



Orbis86 is an onboarding platform that seamlessly blends the worlds of Arts, Entertainment, and Education to introduce users to the realms of Web3 and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Through events and partnerships, Orbis86 creates a community of like-minded individuals passionate about exploring and understanding emerging digital landscapes.



About DLT Science Foundation:



DLT Science Foundation is dedicated to shaping the future through emerging technologies, particularly focusing on the transformative potential of distributed ledger technology (DLT). By advocating for open collaboration and innovation, the foundation aims to create a world where trust is transparent, and data is verifiable by anyone.



