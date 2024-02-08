GCC Chief Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed Thursday strong condemnation and denunciation of the recent terrorist attacks on Balochistan region, southwest of Pakistan, that killed dozens and wounded several others.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi affirmed GCC unwavering stance rejecting of all forms of terrorism and violence, and showed the Council's full solidarity with Pakistan and its people in face of threats undermining the country's stability and security.

He voiced heartfelt condolences to the families of victims, and Pakistan's government and people, wishing a rapid recovery to those injured.

Two blasts targeted the region, killing 26 people and wounding 47 others Wednesday. (end)

tma









MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107830116