January 2024 Delivers A Slow 97 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SalesLeads announced today the January 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 97 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector as compared to 136 in December 2023.







Image Caption: SalesLeaxds Manufacturing Report Feb 2024.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news .

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 85 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 78 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 34 New Projects

Expansion – 30 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 36 New Projects

Plant Closings – 14 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

North Carolina – 11

Indiana – 7

Ontario – 7

Michigan – 6

California – 5

Ohio – 5

Washington – 5

Kentucky – 4

Massachusetts – 4

New York – 4

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of January, our research team identified 12 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Honda Motor Company, who is planning to invest $14 billion for the construction of an EV battery manufacturing facility and is currently seeking a site in ONTARIO.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

MISSISSIPPI:

Energy technology company is planning to invest $2 billion for the construction of an EV battery manufacturing facility in MARSHALL COUNTY, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Diesel engine mfr. is planning to invest $580 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in WHITAKERS, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ILLINOIS:

Copper products mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in EAST ALTON, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $432 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in WEST OAKLAND, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 300,000 sf manufacturing facility in ANDERSON, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $152 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 170,000 sf manufacturing facility at 301 N. Curry Pike in BLOOMINGTON, IN. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2024.

WISCONSIN:

Corrugated packaging product mfr. is planning to invest $140 million for the construction of a 550,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 9423 Koessl Court in PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2024.

CALIFORNIA:

EV mfr. is planning for the construction of a 630,000 sf manufacturing and office facility on Avenue H in LANCASTER, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $100 million for the renovation of a 235,000 sf laboratory, processing, and office facility at 1 Avon Pl. in SUFFERN, NY. They have recently received approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Military agency is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a munition manufacturing facility in CRANE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:



Industrial Manufacturing

Plastics

Food and Beverage

Metals

Power Generation

Pulp Paper and Wood

Oil and Gas

Mining and Aggregates

Chemical

Research and Development

Distribution and Supply Chain

Pipelines

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Buildings

Waste Water Treatment Data Centers

LEARN MORE:

