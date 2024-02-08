Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In December 2023, Fathom Nickel launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors for proceeds of C$4.5 million

In September 2023, Fathom drilled seven drillholes at the Gochager Lake project as a follow-up program to two drillholes drilled in February 2023; as of the end of 2023, Fathom drilled nine holes at the project amounting to ~2,800 meters

Fathom Nickel in June 2023 announced completion of a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors for proceeds of C$3 million

The company in June 2023 commenced geophysical survey programs at its Albert Lake and Gochager Lake nickel projects

Fathom Nickel in September 2022 entered an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Gochager Lake nickel project The company went public in May 2021, listing on the Toronto-based Canadian Securities Exchange and later on the OTCQB Venture Exchange

Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF)

is a Canadian natural resource development and exploration company that targets high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the rapidly growing global electric vehicle (“EV”) market. The company has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan.

Led by a management team with more than 100 years of combined mining and exploration experience, Fathom believes in a continuing bright outlook for nickel and its increasing use in the manufacturing of batteries needed for energy storage in the high-growth renewable energy and...

