Delay In Completing RP Permit Procedures 'May Lead To Fine'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Failure to complete residence permit proceedings by the employer or expatriate within 30 days from the date of entry to Qatar may draw a fine of QR 10,000, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said.“Ensuring completion of residence permit procedures within 30 days from entry into the country by both the employer and the expatriate helps prevent violations and demonstrates adherence to regulations and laws,” MoI explained in a post on its X account.

