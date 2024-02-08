Iran To Strengthen Relations With Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian, advocated on Thursday for strengthening Iranian-Saudi relations in various fields, while expressing his relief at the growth of bilateral relations between the two countries.

This came during Abdullahian's reception on Wednesday of the Saudi ambassador to Tehran, Abdullah Al-Enezi, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed.

During the meeting, Abdullahian spoke about strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries to serve both their interests and the region.

Ambassador Al-Enezi said that Saudi Arabia viewed its relationship with Iran in a strategic lens, adding that he was sent by high command to raise the level of bilateral relations.

The ambassador also delivered a reply message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, regarding developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as congratulating him on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. (end)

