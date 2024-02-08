North America Beer Market Size, Share, Outlook, Demand And Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the North America beer market size reached US$ 180.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 269.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by product Type (Standard Lager, Premium Lager, Specialty Beer, and Others), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, and Others), Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, and Others), Alcohol Content (High, Low, Alcohol Free), Flavour (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, On-Trades, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others), and Country.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the North America Beer Industry:

Craft Beer Popularity:

The surge in craft beer popularity in the North American beer market is largely attributed to consumers' growing desire for diversity, quality, and unique flavor profiles in their beer choices. Craft breweries cater to this demand by offering a wide array of innovative and specialized beers, from bold IPAs to rich stouts and sour ales, often incorporating local ingredients and traditional brewing methods. This trend is also driven by a cultural shift towards supporting local businesses and artisanal products, with consumers valuing the craftsmanship, authenticity, and story behind craft beers. Additionally, the craft beer movement has fostered a sense of community among enthusiasts, further fueling its growth as consumers explore new beer styles and share their experiences.

Changing Consumer Preferences:

The North American beer market is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and more diverse beverage options. This change is characterized by a growing interest in low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beers, driven by health-conscious consumers looking to reduce their alcohol intake without foregoing the social aspects of beer consumption. Additionally, there's a noticeable demand for beers with unique flavors, organic ingredients, and gluten-free options, reflecting a broader trend towards wellness and sustainability. These evolving preferences are prompting breweries to innovate and expand their product lines to cater to the varied tastes and dietary requirements of modern consumers. As a result, the market is becoming more segmented, with an increased availability of specialty beers designed to meet the specific desires of a more discerning clientele.

Technological Advancements in Brewing and Distribution:

Technological advancements have significantly impacted the North American beer market, improving the brewing process, product quality, and distribution efficiency. Modern brewing technologies allow for greater consistency, scalability, and creativity in beer production, while advancements in distribution technology help breweries expand their reach both locally and internationally. Additionally, online sales platforms and delivery services have made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of beer options, further fueling market expansion by bridging the gap between small-scale craft breweries and a wider audience.

North America Beer Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer Others

Standard lagers dominate the North American beer market due to their widespread popularity and appeal across a broad demographic, offering a familiar and refreshing taste that caters to traditional beer consumers.

Breakup by Packaging:



Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can Others

Glass remains the preferred packaging material in the market for its ability to preserve the quality and taste of beer over time, despite the growing interest in more sustainable options.

Breakup by Production:



Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery Others

Macro-breweries lead the production segment as they benefit from economies of scale, extensive distribution networks, and brand recognition, enabling them to maintain a significant market share.

Breakup by Alcohol Content:



High

Low Alcohol Free

High alcohol content beers hold the largest market share by alcohol content, appealing to consumers seeking stronger flavors and higher potency in their beer choices.

Breakup by Flavour:



Unflavoured Flavoured

Unflavored beer is the most popular in terms of flavor, as it represents the classic beer profile that appeals to a wide range of consumers, from casual drinkers to beer aficionados.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leading distribution channels, offering convenience, a wide selection, and competitive pricing, making them a primary choice for beer purchases.

Breakup by Country Insights:



United States

Canada Mexico

The United States is the largest market within North America, driven by its large population, established beer culture, and the presence of numerous breweries catering to diverse consumer preferences.

North America Beer Market Trends:

The craft beer movement continues to gain momentum which represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the beer market across North America. This, coupled with the increasing number of microbreweries and craft brewers innovating with flavors, styles, and brewing techniques, caters to a growing demand for artisanal and premium beers which is boosting the market growth. There's a noticeable shift towards health-conscious consumption, with a rising interest in low-alcohol, non-alcoholic, and low-calorie beer options. This trend reflects a broader societal move towards healthier lifestyles and wellness, influencing consumer choices in the beer market.

Additionally, sustainability and environmental responsibility have become important factors for consumers, leading breweries to adopt eco-friendly practices, from sourcing ingredients locally to implementing energy-efficient brewing processes and sustainable packaging solutions.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

