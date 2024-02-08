Voting Progress In Azerbaijan's Lerik-Astara Constituency Monitored By 1,600 Observers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. At the polling
stations included in Lerik-Astara constituency No. 80, high
activity was observed in the snap presidential election in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing secki-2024 .
Lerik-Astara constituency No. 80 includes 127 polling stations.
108 of them cover the Lerik district. There are 32,737 registered
voters in these precincts. Of these, 3,922 people participated in
the vote for the first time.
Voter Alizamin Rzayev noted that this was his first time taking
part in voting. "We are the happy youth, the victorious youth of
the victorious country. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is
ensured.“I voted for a prosperous future for my homeland,” he
said.
Observers who monitored the election process at the polling
station expressed satisfaction with the progress of the voting
process. They emphasized the fact that the process was transparent.
In total, 1,600 observers were registered during the elections in
electoral district No. 80.
Observer Gultakin Shikhalieva shared her opinion on the progress
of the elections. "The polling station opened at 8:00 a.m. in
accordance with the rules. Voters came and voted freely. No
violations were recorded. Voter activity was observed from the very
morning,” she noted.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing
54.47 percent of ballots.
According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes,
Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad
Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad
Aliyev 0.48 percent.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.