Voting Progress In Azerbaijan's Lerik-Astara Constituency Monitored By 1,600 Observers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. At the polling stations included in Lerik-Astara constituency No. 80, high activity was observed in the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing secki-2024 .

Lerik-Astara constituency No. 80 includes 127 polling stations. 108 of them cover the Lerik district. There are 32,737 registered voters in these precincts. Of these, 3,922 people participated in the vote for the first time.

Voter Alizamin Rzayev noted that this was his first time taking part in voting. "We are the happy youth, the victorious youth of the victorious country. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is ensured.“I voted for a prosperous future for my homeland,” he said.

Observers who monitored the election process at the polling station expressed satisfaction with the progress of the voting process. They emphasized the fact that the process was transparent. In total, 1,600 observers were registered during the elections in electoral district No. 80.

Observer Gultakin Shikhalieva shared her opinion on the progress of the elections. "The polling station opened at 8:00 a.m. in accordance with the rules. Voters came and voted freely. No violations were recorded. Voter activity was observed from the very morning,” she noted.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished. Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing 54.47 percent of ballots.

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev 0.48 percent.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.