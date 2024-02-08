Vietnam Lingerie Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Vietnam Lingerie Market Report by Product Type (Brassiere, Knickers or Panties, Shapewear, and Others), Material (Cotton, Silk, Satin, Nylon, and Others), Price Range (Economy, Premium), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Specialized Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. Vietnam lingerie market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.51% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Lingerie Industry:

Increasing Disposable Income:

One of the primary factors driving the Vietnam lingerie market is the rising disposable income among the population. As the country continues to experience robust economic growth, Vietnamese consumers are enjoying higher incomes, which translates into greater spending power. This increase in disposable income enables consumers to prioritize quality and branded lingerie products, shifting away from traditional, unbranded options. As a result, there's a growing demand for premium lingerie brands that offer both comfort and style, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers seeking to enhance their personal wardrobe.

Rising Fashion Consciousness:

Another significant factor is the growing fashion consciousness among Vietnamese consumers. With the global fashion industry's influence reaching Vietnam, there's a noticeable shift in consumer behavior toward staying updated with the latest fashion trends, including lingerie. The younger demographic, in particular, is more aware and receptive to international fashion trends, driving demand for stylish, high-quality lingerie. This trend is further amplified by the widespread use of social media platforms, where fashion influencers and international brands have a substantial impact on local fashion preferences, encouraging consumers to invest in fashionable lingerie pieces.

Expanding E-commerce Industry:

The rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms in Vietnam is also a crucial driver for the lingerie market. Online shopping has become increasingly popular due to its convenience, variety, and the ability to compare prices easily. E-commerce platforms offer a wide range of lingerie products from both local and international brands, making it accessible for consumers across the country, even in remote areas. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, as consumers shifted toward online purchases amidst social distancing measures. This digital transformation has made lingerie more accessible and also helped brands reach a wider audience, significantly impacting market growth.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request the sample copy of the market report:

Vietnam Lingerie Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:





Brassiere

Knickers or Panties

Shapewear Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear, and others.

By Material:



Cotton

Silk

Satin

Nylon Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the material have also been provided in the report. This includes cotton, silk, satin, nylon, and others.

By Price Range:



Economy Premium

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the price range. This includes economy and premium.

By Distribution Channel:



Mass Merchandizers

Specialized Stores

Online Stores Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel have also been provided in the report. This includes mass merchandizers, specialized stores, online stores, and others.

By Region:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Lingerie Market Trends:

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has transformed the lingerie retail landscape in Vietnam. Consumers now have access to a wide variety of lingerie brands and styles online, with the convenience of browsing, comparing prices, and making purchases from the comfort of their homes. Besides, there is a growing demand for lingerie that prioritizes comfort, functionality, and practicality. Vietnamese consumers are seeking lingerie that fits well, provides adequate support, and can be worn comfortably throughout the day. This trend has led to increased popularity of seamless bras, wireless bras, and breathable fabrics that offer a second-skin feel.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask analyst for your customized sample:

Browse more research report:

Vietnam Lingerie Market

Vietnam Machine Tools Market

Vietnam Luxury Goods Market

Vietnam Luxury Car Market

Vietnam Magnet Market

Vietnam Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Vietnam Lobster Market

Vietnam Lighting Market

Vietnam Long Term Care Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

:(D)+911204330800UnitedStates:+1-631-791-1145UnitedKingdom:+44-753-713-216