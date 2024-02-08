Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market size

reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) represents a medical condition with low libido or sexual desire in women. The sexual dysfunction in HSDD is mainly associated with hypofunctional excitation and hyperfunction inhibition regulated by neuromodulators in the brain. Several physical conditions are also related to this condition, including depression, diabetes, urinary incontinence, anxiety, menopause, multiple sclerosis, etc. HSDD treatment largely includes psychotherapy or pharmacotherapy. Psychotherapy utilizes cognitive behavioral treatment that offers counseling sessions with a sex therapist, whereas pharmacotherapy comprises medicine with various drugs, such as Bupropion, Testosterone, Buspirone, Flibanserin, etc. As a result, HSDD treatment finds widespread applications in hospitals and clinics.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising working women population and their hectic work schedules often result in low libido conditions, thereby propelling the demand for this therapy, which is among the primary factors driving the hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market. Besides this, the high prevalence of several lifestyle ailments, including anxiety, stress, depression, prolonged fatigue, irregular menstruation, etc., is further augmenting the market growth.

The growing popularity of the PLISSIT model (Permission, Limited Information, Specific Suggestions, and Intensive Therapy) in the initial screening of HSDD is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing geriatric women population, premature menopause, and low self-esteem toward physical appearance are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. The reduced stigma associated with this treatment and the growing awareness towards disease diagnosis and effective therapy are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of 'Vyleesi' that activates melanocortin receptors in women for improving this condition, faster drug approvals, and the inflating investments in new medicine development activities are expected to bolster the hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Allergan Plc

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Emotional Brain BV

Endoceutics, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Ovoca Bio Plc

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

S1 Biopharma, Inc. Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market based on therapy, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Therapy:



Buspirone

Bupropion

Testosterone

Flibanserin

Bremelanotide Cognitive Behavior Therapy

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Application:



Hospitals

Clinics Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

