Food Texture Materials Market Size 2024, Share, Industry Demand And Forecast To 20232

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global food texture materials market market size reached US$ 24.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

Food texture materials refer to substances or ingredients used in the food industry to modify and enhance the texture and mouthfeel of food products. Texture plays a crucial role in the overall sensory experience of food, influencing factors, such as perception, taste, and consumer preference. Food texture materials are employed to create desired textures, improve stability, and enhance the eating experience of various food products. Food texture materials can take various forms, including thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, gelling agents, and fat replacers. These substances are carefully selected and added to food formulations to achieve specific texture properties, such as creaminess, viscosity, elasticity, firmness, and mouth-coating characteristics. Thickeners and stabilizers, such as starches, gums, including xanthan gum, and guar gum, and pectin, are used to increase viscosity and improve the stability of sauces, dressings, and dairy products.

Food Texture Materials Market Trends:

The rising preference for processed and convenience foods, such as ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, snacks, and beverages, represents one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This, coupled with food texture materials improve the texture, mouthfeel, and overall sensory experience of such products, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The increasing demand for clean labels and natural ingredients, including food texture materials, along with the rising consciousness among consumers regarding the ingredients used in their food products is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising focus of manufacturers on using natural and plant-based materials instead of synthetic additives is driving the growth of the market.

The market is also driven by significant advancements in food processing technologies, coupled with increasing utilization of techniques, such as extrusion, encapsulation, and microencapsulation, by manufacturers to modify and enhance the texture of food products. Apart from this, the rising focus on product differentiation in the competitive market is facilitating the growth of the market. Moreover, changing lifestyles, urbanization, busy schedules, and increasing awareness about the impact of diet on health and wellness, are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the food texture materials market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Ajinomoto

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashland Inc.

Avebe

Cargill Inc.

CP Kelco

E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company

Estelle Chemicals

Fiberstar Inc.

FMC Corporation Fuerst Day Lawson

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global food texture materials market based on functionality, application and region.

Breakup by Functionality:



Thickening

Gelling

Emulsifying

Stabilizing Others

Breakup by Application:



Bakery

Dairy

Meat & Poultry

Beverages

Snacks Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

