Global 5G Open And Virtual RAN Industry Report 2023: Exploring Growth Opportunities Featuring Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, And ZTE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global 5G Open and Virtual Radio Access Network Growth Opportunities" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The rapid advancement of 5G technology marks a transformative era in the wireless communication sector, presenting new growth opportunities particularly within the Open and Virtual Radio Access Network (RAN) sphere. A new comprehensive research publication offers in-depth analysis, focusing on the emerging trends and the future prospects of this dynamic industry.

The global rollout of 5G networks constitutes a technological leap forward, made feasible by the evolution of cellular technologies and several cutting-edge innovations. Open and Virtual RANs are integral components of this development, with the potential to drastically alter the wireless network landscape. As the industry pivots towards 5G, these networks play a pivotal role in fostering competition, driving innovation, and potentially reducing operational costs for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

Historically dominated by a handful of global suppliers, the RAN market is witnessing a shift thanks to the Open and Virtual RAN movement. Benefiting from nearly $60 billion in CSP investment in 2021, the RAN infrastructure remains a focal point of expenditure within the overall network infrastructure.

According to the report, the traditional growth rate of the network infrastructure market is experiencing a return to its historical single-digit norms post a surge attributed to the transition to 5G. The Open and Virtual RAN movement, championed by key CSP members within the O-RAN Alliance, demonstrates a commitment to developing a more competitive market, driving a new wave of innovation and cost efficiency.

Highlights from the Research Publication:



An exploration into how Open and Virtual RANs are changing the 5G landscape.

Analysis of the current state of the RAN market and its key global players.

Examination of the potential for innovation and cost reduction through increased market competition. The role of the O-RAN Alliance in promoting architectural changes and advancements in RAN technology.

The research publication details the current movements and predictive trends affecting the 5G Open and Virtual RAN industry, offering valuable insights into its growth potential. With a clear focus on RAN infrastructure investment patterns, industry competition, and innovation, the report serves as a critical resource for understanding the future trajectory of the 5G RAN market.

The full research publication, enriched with data-driven analysis and forecasts, is now available and provides a robust foundation for stakeholders to make informed decisions in a rapidly advancing technological domain.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Samsung ZTE

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets