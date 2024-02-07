Jordan Marks Silver Jubilee Of King's Accession To The Throne

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday celebrates the Silver Jubilee, marking the 25th year of His Majesty King Abdullah's reign.

Proclaimed the King on February 7, 1999, His Majesty embarked on major reforms that cover political, social, economic and administrative spheres.

All these reforms, which the King described as an "ongoing modernisation process" have led to transformational developments in political life, economy, education, technology, among others.



His Majesty formed the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System, which drafted new elections and political parties laws.

The King has also ordered amendments to the Constitution under which the Independent Election Commission was established.



His Majesty is also keen on visiting various areas of the Kingdom to meet with residents and listen to their concerns.

King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, also attaches great importance to the army and various security apparatuses, as well as improving conditions for their personnel.

As part of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and under the leadership of King Abdullah, Jordan continues to perform its historical and religious role in preserving these sites. His Majesty also devotes his efforts to stress the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the significance of realising a just and comprehensive peace according to the two-state solution.



The King also exerts efforts to find political solutions to regional crises and support stability in the Middle East.

His Majesty also places importance upon realising economic integration and holding regional projects through sustained coordination and consultation with the leaders of Arab, Islamic and friendly countries, and international organisations.

Representatives of the trade, business and industrial sectors on Sunday affirmed that the Kingdom has achieved remarkable economic achievements during the reign of King Abdullah.

President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbeer has recently said that national products have reached out to over a billion consumers in more than 148 markets worldwide since King Abdullah assumed leadership.



Jaghbeer said that the number of industrial establishments surged from 4,000 in 1999 to over 18,000 across all provinces today. "This growth exemplifies King Abdullah's dedication to attracting foreign investments and improving the overall investment environment."

He also said that industrial investment has reached around JD15 billion, with the volume of registered capital for all establishments exceeding JD4.54 billion, distributed among industrial and artisanal facilities.

President of Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said that the trade and service sectors have undergone "huge" development under the reign of King Abdullah with a 70 per cent contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP).

Interviewed by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, he said the number of workers in both sectors went up from 38,638 in 2000 to 613,185 in 2022, noting that these sectors serve as the main employers of the Jordanian workforce.

"The industrial sector has seen significant growth under His Majesty's reign," Tawfiq said, with industrial exports making a remarkable leap from around JD993 million in 2000 to JD7.985 billion in 2022.



He also explained that industrial investments have doubled in the past two decades, reaching around JD10 billion. "The industrial sector has made qualitative progress, which is reflected in the sector's value added, which increased from JD1 billion in 1998 to JD7.33 billion in 2022."



The Kingdom's economic indicators show progress across all sectors, with GDP increasing from JD5,999 billion in 2000 to JD34,544 billion in 2022. GDP per capita has also risen from JD1, 278 in 2001 to JD3, 056 in 2022. Total exports surged from JD1.081 billion in 2000 to around JD8.082 billion in 2022.

Since assuming constitutional powers, His Majesty King Abdullah has steered Jordan's economic policy towards openness and free market principles to stimulate sustainable growth, liberalise trade and empower the private sector to drive economic activity, while promoting a modern regulatory environment conducive to investment.