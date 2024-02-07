(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi company Muhaj Baghdad has awarded Italy's Danieli the contract to build a new rolling mill plant for rebar production.

The plant will be located in the industrial area of Al-Hilla near Baghdad and will have a capacity of 500,000 tons per year.

According to a statement from Danieli, the plant will utilize Danieli's special high-speed rolling technology to produce quality rebar in diameters ranging from 10 to 40 mm. It will feature a combination of 12 horizontal-vertical housingless stands and a six-pass, fast-finishing block for efficient production.

The rolling mill will incorporate multidrive technology and Danieli Morgårdshammar bar guiding systems to achieve high-speed rolling, tight tolerances, and superior surface finish. In-line heat treatment using a Danieli "QTB" quenching system will be employed to meet international standards for Thermo-Mechanical Treated (TMT) bars.

Danieli will supply equipment, Danieli Automation L1 automation systems, and provide advisory services for installation, plant startup, and training.

The mill layout has been designed to accommodate a future wirerod line, indicating potential for expansion beyond rebar production.

Muhaj Baghdad aims to become a key player in Iraq's TMT bar market through this investment. The new high-speed mill is expected to commence operations in late Q3 2025.

(Source: Danieli)

The post Italian Firm to build Steel Plant near Baghdad first appeared on Iraq Business News .