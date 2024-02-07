Black C-Suite Journey Unveiled: Leadership Expert's 15+ Years As Guide For Leaders Of Color

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Unwritten Insights: A Career Playbook for Leaders of Color"

Celebrating Black History Month, Executive Leadership Expert's Boardroom Experience Reveals Diversity Gaps and "Unwritten Rules" in Corporate America.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Author and Founder Lenetra King of the pioneering leadership development firm Watch Me EXCEL®, announces the relaunch of her debut book“Unwritten Insights: A Career Playbook for Leaders of Color” in honor of Black History Month. The book focuses on providing leaders of color with the tools they need for career growth and leadership success in corporate environments.As a number of corporate and higher education diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have been dismantled, the diverse talent pipeline still has professional development needs to be met. To effectively recruit, advance, and retain diverse talent, organizations must understand systemic challenges and barriers, seeking solutions for improvement.“Unwritten Insights” shares how organizations can focus on deeply engaging professionals to help them thrive; and how leaders can elevate their leadership profile including building a powerful personal brand, amplifying executive presence, cultivating relationships, securing senior executive sponsors and other capabilities for success."It was important for me to take the leadership lessons I learned and observed in my more than 15 years of experience as a C-Suite executive and share them with others, especially leaders of color figuring out the maze of career advancement,” says Author Lenetra King.“As part of the Black History Month dialogue, it's vital to participate in professional development conversations through a cultural lens."“Unwritten Insights” provides insightful workforce data and statistics as well as interviews of Black executives across a variety of industries for a comprehensive vantage point of their experiences and strategies for success. Outlined as a 'playbook' to understand the rules of engagement in corporate environments, each chapter drills down on specific topics including Leadership Success, Career Growth, Leadership Competency and Capability; and Personal and Professional Development.As a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Lenetra is Board Certified in Healthcare Management and holds certification as an executive coach from the International Coaching Federation. Her current work and intriguing professional background gives her an unparalleled perspective on career growth and leadership advancement.“Unwritten Insights: A Career Playbook for Leaders of Color” is now available as a winning blueprint for organizations wanting to create a thriving, inclusive leadership team and for Black professionals seeking tools to grow in their careers. For more information, visit .About the Author:Lenetra King, FACHE, ACC-ICF is the founder of Watch Me EXCEL®, a pioneering leadership development firm based in Fort Worth, TX. At Watch Me EXCEL®, Lenetra works with organizations to develop, promote and retain exceptional leaders, especially those from underrepresented populations. She has more than 15 years of experience as a C-Suite executive where she held senior roles leading significant operational turnarounds and multi-million dollar revenue, expense and process improvement initiatives in hospitals around the country. As a highly sought-after speaker and the author of“Unwritten Insights: A Career Playbook for Leaders of Color,” Lenetra is frequently called on to share her perspectives, especially related to the intersection of race and gender in leadership.

