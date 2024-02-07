Azerbaijani Citizens In Georgia Actively Vote In Extraordinary Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Citizens of Azerbaijan have been arriving at the polling station
established at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tbilisi since morning and
exercising the right to vote, Azernews reports.
Voter Natig Aliyev said he works here in a bridge construction
company, "and in Baku in Khatai district. We live at the address
Mazahir Rustamov 35. I work in Akhalkalaki city. As a citizen of
Azerbaijan, I had to participate in the voting".
Sabir Mustafayev, who lives in Tbilisi, also noted that as a
citizen of Azerbaijan, he had to take part in voting: "voting is
necessary for the future of our country. Today we must make the
right choice for our country to prosper and develop. I have also
made my choice".
Khalid Namazov emphasized that he came to Georgia due to his
work: "I live here due to my work. I am a railroad worker. And in
Azerbaijan I lived in the city of Ganja. Let's elect our
president".
Vugar Ashirov, who participated in the voting, said that today
the Azerbaijani people will choose a worthy candidate:
"we have fulfilled our civic duty. I live in Baku, now I am here
in connection with work. I have been working in Tbilisi for 8
years. We knew our civic duty that we would participate in the
elections. For Azerbaijanis living abroad this day is also very
important. I also want to tell everyone to come and vote".
Participating in the voting with her family members, Mrs.
Jafarova stressed that she came to Tbilisi as a guest, "we came to
elect our president. I knew there were elections, they said you can
vote at the embassy, and I came and cast my vote."
Vahid Gurbanov, an 87-year-old voter, said he has been
participating in elections for many years: "I have not yet come to
the elections with so much pride and pride. We came to vote with
the whole family. Now we are holding elections on the lands
liberated from occupation. There can be no happiness besides
this".
Talat Aliyev, who is 18 years old, said he took part in voting
for the first time: "My birthday was 2 months ago and I was lucky
to take part in voting as soon as I turned 18. In fact, I was very
lucky to be a part of this historic event. I think every citizen of
Azerbaijan should take part in the elections and choose their
leader".
