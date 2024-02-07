Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Size 2023: Top Companies Growth, Report 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Report by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Stem Cell Lines), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Application, Cell and Tissue Banking Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories and Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Cell and Tissue banks, and Others), and Region 2023-2028 “. The global stem cell manufacturing market size reached US$ 12.3 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights:



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry:

. Advancements in Biotechnology and Research:



The continuous evolution of biotechnology and research methodologies plays a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the stem cell manufacturing industry. As cutting-edge technologies emerge, such as CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing and 3D cell culture systems, researchers are gaining greater control over stem cell differentiation, expansion, and manipulation. These advancements are accelerating the development of novel therapies and applications, further fueling the demand for stem cell manufacturing. Additionally, the integration of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) streamlines production processes, improving efficiency and scalability and thus stimulating market growth.

. Regulatory Environment and Ethical Considerations:



The regulatory landscape and ethical considerations also have a significant impact on the growth of the stem cell manufacturing industry. Stringent regulations and guidelines across the globe govern the handling, quality control, and clinical use of stem cells. Manufacturers must adhere to these standards to ensure patient safety and product efficacy. Moreover, ethical debates surrounding the source of stem cells, including embryonic, adult, and induced pluripotent stem cells, positively influence research directions and public perception. Therefore, a favorable regulatory environment that balances innovation and safety is crucial for industry growth.

. Rising Market Demand and Clinical Applications:



The increasing market demand and expanding clinical applications are other major factors driving the growth of the stem cell manufacturing market. Stem cell therapies hold promise for treating various diseases, including degenerative disorders, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer. As clinical trials demonstrate positive results, the demand for scalable and standardized manufacturing processes intensifies. This growth is further fueled by the rising collaborations among academia, industry, and healthcare providers, facilitating the translation of research into clinically viable products and thereby propelling market expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the

Global

Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry:



Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Corning Incorporated

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Consumables



Culture Media

Others

Instruments



Bioreactors and Incubators



Cell Sorters

Others

Stem Cell Lines



Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSC)



Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC)



Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)



Embryonic Stem Cells (ESC)



Neural Stem Cells (NSC) Multipotent Adult Progenitor Stem Cells

Consumables dominate the market by product due to their recurring usage in cell culture processes.

By Application:



Research Applications



Life Science Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Application



Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy Cell and Tissue Banking Applications

Research applications hold the largest market share as they form the foundation for developing therapies and treatments, driving substantial investment and attention.

By End User:



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories and Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Cell and Tissue banks Others

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies represent the leading market segment because they heavily invest in stem cell research and manufacturing for drug development, regenerative medicine, and therapeutic applications.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the stem cell manufacturing market is attributed to its robust research infrastructure, significant funding, and a supportive regulatory environment that fosters industry growth within the region.

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Trends:

The heightened emphasis on automation and process optimization, enhancing efficiency and scalability, is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, increased collaboration between academia and industry fosters innovation, expediting the translation of research into clinical applications. Along with this, a rising focus on ethical and regulatory compliance is ensuring the responsible development and commercialization of stem cell-based therapies, thus augmenting market growth.



Furthermore, the diversification of applications beyond traditional medicine into areas like cosmetics and toxicology testing is expanding the market's horizons, thereby fueling its growth. These trends collectively indicate a promising future for the stem cell manufacturing market, driven by innovation, collaboration, and ethical considerations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163