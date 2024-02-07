Digital Printing Packaging Market 2023: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Digital Printing Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global digital printing packaging market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital Printing Packaging Industry:

Escalating Demand for Customization and Personalization:

The digital printing packaging market is being significantly propelled by the increasing consumer demand for customized and personalized products. With digital printing technology, brands can easily create packaging tailored to specific customer preferences and market segments. This level of personalization enhances brand engagement and fosters customer loyalty. Digital printing allows companies to efficiently produce unique packaging for various products or customer groups, meeting the growing desire for individualized consumer experiences in the modern market landscape. This trend aligns with the broader shift toward consumer-centric marketing strategies.

Shorter Production Cycles and Reduced Waste:

Traditional printing methods often involve time-consuming setup processes and generate substantial production waste. In contrast, digital printing in packaging offers rapid turnaround times and minimal setup requirements, driving efficiency and sustainability. This agility enables manufacturers to respond swiftly to changing market demands, reducing the risk of overproduction and waste. As businesses become more environmentally conscious and competitive, the ability to shorten production cycles and minimize waste is a major driver in the digital printing packaging market, aligning with the global push for greener and more efficient production practices.

Ongoing Advancements in Inkjet Technology:

At present, the digital printing packaging industry is experiencing growth owing to continuous advancements in inkjet printing technology. These innovations have resulted in notable improvements in print quality, higher production speeds, and expanded material compatibility. Inkjet technology has become a preferred choice for many packaging applications as it offers superior versatility and cost-effectiveness. This technological progress empowers businesses to achieve high-quality and efficient printing on various packaging materials. It contributes to market expansion as companies seek to optimize their printing processes and deliver visually appealing packaging to consumers.

Leading Companies Operating in the Digital Printing Packaging Industry:



DS Smith plc

Eastman Kodak Company

EC Labels Ltd.

Edwards Label

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

INX International Ink Co. (Sakata Inx Corporation)

Mondi plc

Quad

Thimm Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg

Traco Manufacturing Inc.

Xeikon B.V. (Flint Group) Xerox Holdings Corporation

Digital Printing Packaging Market Report Segmentation:

By Printing Inks:



Solvent-based

UV-based Aqueous

Solvent-based represented the leading segment due to its widespread use and effectiveness in digital printing packaging.

By Packaging Type:



Corrugated Packaging

Folding Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Labels Others

Based on the packaging type, the market has been classified into corrugated packaging, folding cartons, flexible packaging, labels, and others.



By Format:



Full Color Printing

Variable Data Printing

Large Format Printing Others

Variable data printing represented the largest segment as it is versatile and can cater to various printing needs.

By Printing Technology:



Inkjet Printing

Electrophotography Printing Others

Inkjet held the majority of the market share owing to its efficiency and adaptability for digital printing packaging.

By End User:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Personal Care and Cosmetics Others

On the basis of the end user, the market has been divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, personal care and cosmetics, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the digital printing packaging market is attributed to its rapid economic growth and increasing demand for digital packaging solutions.

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Trends:

The digital printing packaging market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer demand for personalized and customized products, which pushes brands to utilize digital printing technology to create tailored packaging that enhances brand engagement and fosters customer loyalty, meeting the growing desire for individualized consumer experiences. Apart from this, digital printing offers rapid turnaround times and minimal setup requirements that reduce production waste and enhance efficiency, thereby propelling market growth. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in inkjet technology that improve print quality, higher production speeds, and expanded material compatibility have accelerated the adoption of inkjet for many packaging applications as companies aim to optimize printing processes and deliver visually appealing packaging, thus supporting market growth.

