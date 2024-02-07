Bulgaria To Explore Possibility Of Acquiring Stake In Second Phase Of Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Bulgarian gas transport operator Bulgartransgaz, which has a 20 percent stake in the first phase of the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis, will analyze the possibility of acquiring a stake in the second phase of the terminal as well, CEO of Bulgartransgaz Vladimir Malinov says, Trend reports.

"Thanks to Bulgartransgaz's investment in the Alexandroupolis terminal (first phase), significant additional LNG flows from the US, Qatar, and other countries will soon enter the Bulgarian market," he said.

According to Malinov, this has increased competition in terms of prices and supply assurance.

The first phase of the 5.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year LNG terminal in Greece's Alexandroupolis could be officially commissioned on March 10.

"The Bulgarian Gas Transmission Operator will analyze the potential of acquiring a stake in the second liquefied natural gas terminal (second phase) in Greece (capacity of five bcm per year) in search of the most efficient investments," Vladimir Malinov added.

He noted that the growing demand for LNG and natural gas from alternative sources in the region should be taken into account. To continue supply and access to sufficient gas in the context of steadily growing market integration in the countries of Southeast Europe, it is necessary to increase LNG regasification and South-North transportation capacities. Partnerships with gas transportation operators in Eastern and Southeastern Europe are even more important for the realization of the strategic Vertical Gas Corridor project.

Malinov recalled that on January 19, 2024, in Athens, a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the initiative was extended, which was joined by gas operators from Ukraine, Moldova, and Slovakia.

To note, Bulgaria has been receiving Azerbaijani gas since 2021, which currently covers more than a third of the country's demand for 'blue fuel'.

