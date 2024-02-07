Bulgaria To Explore Possibility Of Acquiring Stake In Second Phase Of Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Bulgarian gas
transport operator Bulgartransgaz, which has a 20 percent stake in
the first phase of the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in
Alexandroupolis, will analyze the possibility of acquiring a stake
in the second phase of the terminal as well, CEO of Bulgartransgaz
Vladimir Malinov says, Trend reports.
"Thanks to Bulgartransgaz's investment in the Alexandroupolis
terminal (first phase), significant additional LNG flows from the
US, Qatar, and other countries will soon enter the Bulgarian
market," he said.
According to Malinov, this has increased competition in terms of
prices and supply assurance.
The first phase of the 5.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year
LNG terminal in Greece's Alexandroupolis could be officially
commissioned on March 10.
"The Bulgarian Gas Transmission Operator will analyze the
potential of acquiring a stake in the second liquefied natural gas
terminal (second phase) in Greece (capacity of five bcm per year)
in search of the most efficient investments," Vladimir Malinov
added.
He noted that the growing demand for LNG and natural gas from
alternative sources in the region should be taken into account. To
continue supply and access to sufficient gas in the context of
steadily growing market integration in the countries of Southeast
Europe, it is necessary to increase LNG regasification and
South-North transportation capacities. Partnerships with gas
transportation operators in Eastern and Southeastern Europe are
even more important for the realization of the strategic Vertical
Gas Corridor project.
Malinov recalled that on January 19, 2024, in Athens, a
memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the initiative
was extended, which was joined by gas operators from Ukraine,
Moldova, and Slovakia.
To note, Bulgaria has been receiving Azerbaijani gas since 2021,
which currently covers more than a third of the country's demand
for 'blue fuel'.
