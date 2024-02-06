Political Diplomacy In Bratislava: Palestinian Foreign Ministry Urges Greater Efforts To Halt Genocidal Warfare

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bratislava / PNN - During her political meetings in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, Dr. Amal Jadou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Palestine, called on her Slovak counterparts to exert greater efforts to halt the genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

This plea came to light during Dr. Jadou's meeting with her Slovak counterpart, Marik Ishtok, and several high-ranking Slovak officials in the ministry. She briefed them on the latest political and on-the-ground developments in Palestine, amid the ongoing ruthless genocide perpetrated by Israel against our people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Deputy Minister Jadou emphasized the catastrophic situation in Gaza and the genocidal war waged by Israel, leading to thousands of casualties and rendering Gaza uninhabitable. She also highlighted the precarious situation in the West Bank, teetering on the edge of explosion due to settlement and colonial aggression in the occupied territories and Jerusalem, causing daily suffering for Palestinian citizens in clear violation of fundamental human rights.

Ishtok reaffirmed Slovakia's support for the two-state solution, ceasefire, and the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Meeting with the Slovak Parliament Speaker

In a joint meeting with the Speaker of Parliament, Blaha, and the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Slovak Parliament, Kerry, Dr. Jadou emphasized the importance of working towards a ceasefire and providing relief to Palestinians in Gaza. She stressed the ongoing support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), especially during this challenging time for the Palestinian people in the diaspora and the occupied territories. Dr. Jadou underscored the necessity of confronting any policy aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land.

The meetings were attended by the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Slovakia, Safaa Al-Khaldi, and Senior Advisor in the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mervat Hassan, along with the Senior Secretary at the Embassy of the State of Palestine, Dana Ali.