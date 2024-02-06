Ukraine Expects Boost Of EU Artillery Shell Supplies ASAP - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines are waiting for decisions in the EU on increasing and speeding up the supply of artillery shells and will be grateful to every European nation that will help ensure that as many rounds as possible are delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

This was discussed at the talks in Kyiv between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine and João Gomes Cravinho of Portugal, Ukrinform reports with reference to MFA Ukraine.

"Today we held substantive negotiations on a wide range of issues. Portugal is one of the partners that does not need to prove that achieving sustainable peace requires Ukraine's convincing victory on the battlefield," Minister Kuleba said, thanking Lisbon for its participation in air force and tank coalitions, the transfer of armored fighting and medical equipment, weapons, and ammunition.

Entire political spectrum insupports Ukraine - top diplomat

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that as long as the war rages on, Ukraine will need the increasing amount of aid and regular supplies. Therefore, today the parties discussed further military assistance to Ukraine both on a bilateral basis and through EU facilities.

"In particular, we discussed the ways in which the EU can increase the supply of artillery rounds to Ukraine in the required quantity. There is a concrete understanding of what to do, and how. We welcome the proactive position of the European Union in exploring these solutions and sincerely hope that they will be successful," the minister emphasized.

"I can say right away that the Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines are waiting for this decision and will be grateful to every European country that will help ensure that as many artillery shells as possible get to Ukraine in the shortest possible time," he added.

EU able to deliver million artilleryto Ukraine by year-end - Estonia's envoy to NATO

According to Kuleba, Ukraine and Portugal are on two flanks of Europe, but Portuguese support is exemplary in many ways. Lisbon is involved in the implementation of literally all international initiatives put forward by Ukraine to counter Russian aggression: "I am personally grateful to Joao for his firm stance in support of our state."

The parties also agreed to continue close cooperation on the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular the involvement of new participants from Africa and Latin America. The Minister expressed his gratitude to Portugal for the practical contribution to the second clause of the Peace Formula "Food Security" and the allocation of EUR 5 million for the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

One of the key topics of the negotiations was the utilization of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

U.S. aims to double 155mm shell production for Ukraine

"We understand the progress of discussions within the EU, at the level of the Group of Seven. We thank Portugal for its constructive position in this matter. We expect that a decision will be made regarding the income tax, profits, and Russian assets as such. Russia must pay for the damage inflicted. This would be legitimate and fair," said the head of the MFA.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, in particular the steps to approve the negotiation framework and convene the first intergovernmental conference on accession talks between Ukraine and the European Union.

Kuleba concluded that over the past two years, relations between Ukraine and Portugal had reached the level of a reliable and meaningful partnership, and the parties will continue to maintain regular contacts at all levels, because this is in the interest of Ukraine, Portugal, and the whole of Europe.

As reported, on February 5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Joao Cravinho and Minister of Education Joao Costa arrived in Kyiv. During the visit, the Foreign Minister stated his country understands that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to destabilize Europe for generations to come.