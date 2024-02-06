Qatar Chamber, Egypt Investment Authority Review Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari held a meeting with Ahmed Abdulhamid, the vice-president of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones in Egypt, in Doha on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and commercial relations between Qatar and Egypt, as well as the investment climate and opportunities in both countries, including ways to stimulate Qatari investors to expand their investments in Egypt.

In his remarks, al-Kuwari said Qatar and Egypt enjoy "positive and evolving relations," and emphasised the mutual desire to enhance these relations further to achieve broader horizons. He highlighted the promising nature of the Egyptian market, which offers abundant opportunities that are attractive to Qatari investors.

Al-Kuwari underscored the favourable reputation of Qatari investments in Egypt, emphasising that Qatar Chamber welcomes the co-operation between the Qatari private sector and its Egyptian counterpart.

He stressed the eagerness of Qatari investors to invest in Egypt and reiterated that the chamber actively encourages Qatari businessmen to explore the abundant opportunities available in the country.

Al-Kuwari underscored the significant advancements Egypt has made in its infrastructure and investment-related laws and legislation.

He called on Egyptian companies and investors to consider Qatar, highlighting the country's world-class infrastructure, attractive investment climate, leading legislation, and promising opportunities across various sectors.

For his part, Abdulhameed praised the relations between both countries, emphasising a strong desire to promote co-operation and partnerships with the Qatari side. He also expressed a commitment to streamlining all obstacles facing Qatari investments.

Regarding Egypt's investment climate, Abdulhameed said the country is one of the most attractive destinations for investments and is considered a large market, noting that Egypt has implemented many reforms on legislation and laws relating to investment to provide more incentives and facilities for foreign investors.

He emphasised that Qatari investors are welcomed in Egypt and highlighted the presence of several successful Qatari investments across various sectors in the country.

Abdulhameed enumerated numerous opportunities available in sectors, such as industry, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, education, hospitality, green energy, food processing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and ports, among others.

He said, "The door is open for Qatari investments, especially considering Egypt's advanced infrastructure, distinct legislation, easy procedures, and export capabilities.

"The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones in Egypt serves as the gateway for investment in Egypt. Its mandate is to provide all opportunities for investors interested in investing in Egypt, aiming to achieve a successful investment experience."

Abdulhameed highlighted that many international companies are expanding their industries and investments in Egypt, including those from Japan, China, Germany, Turkiye, and the US.

He noted that Egypt has become a hub for various industries, including automobiles, home appliances, electronics, and textiles.

Abdulhameed also assured that Egypt is expanding the establishment of free zones, noting that it currently operates nine zones.

