IGB Significantly Contributes To Securing Favorable Gas Pricing In Bulgaria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The volumes of
natural gas delivered to Bulgaria from Azerbaijan via the
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), has significantly contributed
to securing favorable pricing in Bulgaria, Trend reports.
The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has
said that the gas via IGB covers more than 42 percent of the
country's monthly consumption.
As such, EWRC has sanctioned an 8.4 percent decrease in the
natural gas price for February, fixing it at BGN 71.08 (equivalent
to 36.4 euros) per megawatt-hour. This marks a notable decline from
January's ratified rate of BGN 77.60 per megawatt-hour.
Aside from IGB, the total anticipated volume for the domestic
market was procured by two other sources, namely, LNG supplies
secured by Bulgargaz for February and the Chiren underground gas
storage facility.
The IGB gas pipeline, which became operational in October 2022,
connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA
S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of
Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system
(Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length
of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' -
and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction
Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger
capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission
systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for
increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a
compressor station.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.