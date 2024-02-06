Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airs Surge In Tax Revenues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's budget earnings through the State
Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Nakhchivan amounted to
16.5 million manat ($9.7 million) in January 2024, Plenipotentiary
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Fuad
Najafli wrote on X, Trend reports.
Najafli noted that this is 65.6 percent, or 6.5 million manat
($3.8 million), more than in the same period last year.
Overall, the tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan
amounted to 16.12 billion manat ($9.48 billion) in 2023.
