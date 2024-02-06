Food Colors Market Segments, Growth, Size, Share, Key Players, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Food Colors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on
food colors market
report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global food colors market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the
market to reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2024-2032.
Food colors are additives used to enhance or impart color to food and beverages. They play a crucial role in the visual appeal of products, influencing consumer perception and preferences. Food colors can be natural, derived from plants and minerals, or synthetic, produced through chemical processes. They are utilized in a wide range of food and beverage products, including candies, baked goods, beverages, and processed foods, to achieve vibrant and attractive appearances.
Request to Get the Sample Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-colors-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for visually appealing food. Consumers are drawn to aesthetically pleasing products, influencing manufacturers to experiment with a spectrum of food colors to create eye-catching items. Furthermore, the growing popularity of natural and clean-label products impacts the food colors market. With rising health consciousness, consumers prefer products with natural colorants, driving the demand for plant-based alternatives like beetroot, turmeric, and spirulina extracts. Besides, the influence of cultural and regional food preferences contributes to market dynamics. Different cuisines often use specific colors to convey cultural significance or enhance traditional dishes, leading to a diverse demand for food colors globally. Apart from this, the expansion of the global food and beverage industry and the trend toward convenience foods fuel the need for food colors. Packaged and processed foods often rely on food colors to compensate for color loss during manufacturing processes or to create uniformity in appearance. Additionally, technological advancements in food color formulations and applications are bolstering the market. Manufacturers are developing innovative color solutions that are stable, heat-resistant, and compatible with various food matrices, addressing industry challenges and expanding the possibilities for food coloring.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company AromataGroup SRL (Nactarome S.P.A.) BASF SE Cargill Incorporated Döhler Givaudan International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Kalsec Inc. Koninklijke DSM N.V. LycoRed Ltd. (Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.) San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc. Sensient Technologies Corporation
Food Colors Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, form, solubility and application.
Breakup by Type:
Natural Colors Artificial Colors
Breakup by Form:
Breakup by Solubility:
Breakup by Application:
Beverages Meat Products Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionary Processed Food and Vegetables Oils and Fats Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN06022024004122016232ID1107816486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.