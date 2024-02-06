Anti-Venom Market Size To Reach US$ 1,644.9 Million Globally, By 2028, At CAGR 6.7%

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Anti-Venom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

What is the market size for antivenom?

The global anti-venom market size reached US$ 1,096.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,644.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-venom-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Anti-Venom Industry:

Several Biotechnological Advancements:

The growth of the anti-venom industry is significantly influenced by advancements in biotechnology. Innovations in recombinant DNA technology, immunotherapy, and venom research have led to the development of more effective and safer anti-venoms. These advancements enable the production of polyvalent anti-venoms capable of neutralizing the effects of various venoms, thereby increasing their utility and demand. Furthermore, modern biotechnological methods have improved the scalability and efficiency of anti-venom production, addressing previous limitations related to yield and specificity.

Rising Incidence of Venomous Bites:

The rising incidence of venomous bites worldwide is a key driver for the anti-venom industry. Regions with high populations of venomous snakes, such as South Asia, Africa, and Latin America, witness a significant number of snakebite incidents annually, necessitating a steady supply of anti-venom. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies snakebites as a neglected tropical disease, emphasizing the need for global health initiatives to improve anti-venom accessibility and distribution in these high-risk areas. This situation underscores the continuous demand for anti-venom products, propelling the growth of the industry.

Growing Number of Regulatory and Healthcare Policies:

The regulatory environment and healthcare policies play a pivotal role in shaping the anti-venom industry. Stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval and quality control of anti-venoms ensure their safety and efficacy, building public trust in these treatments. Additionally, government and international health organizations' efforts to subsidize anti-venom costs and integrate them into national health systems enhance their accessibility to underprivileged communities. Such policies facilitate market expansion and encourage pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development of new anti-venom solutions, further stimulating industry growth.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC List of Figure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=reportid=5147flag=C

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Anti-Venom Industry:



Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

CSL Limited

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

MicroPharm Limited

Pfizer Inc., Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc

Anti-Venom Market Report Segmentation:

Species Insights:



Snake

Scorpion

Spider Others

Snake dominates the market due to the high prevalence of snake bites globally, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions, where venomous snakes are more common and pose significant public health challenges.

Anti-venom Type Insights:



Polyvalent Anti-venom Monovalent Anti-venom

Polyvalent anti-venom accounts for the largest market share as it can neutralize the venom of multiple species, offering a versatile and effective solution in areas with diverse venomous snake populations.

Mode of Action Insights:



Cytotoxic

Neurotoxic

Haemotoxic

Cardiotoxic

Myotoxic Others

Neurotoxic anti-venoms represent the largest segment as many venomous snake bites result in neurotoxicity, necessitating treatments that specifically target and neutralize neurotoxins to prevent fatal outcomes.

End User Insights:



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals hold the maximum number of shares as they are the primary healthcare settings for administering anti-venom treatment to bite victims, necessitating a steady supply of anti-venoms to manage envenomation cases effectively.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the anti-venom market is attributed to the advanced healthcare venoms and, stringent regulatory frameworks ensuring the availability of high-quality anti-venoms and increasing awareness and preparedness for treating venomous bites.

Global Anti-Venom Market Trends:

The global anti-venom market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of venomous bites and the increasing awareness of effective treatments. Advancements in biotechnology have led to improved anti-venom efficacy and production techniques, making these life-saving treatments more accessible and reliable. Additionally, government initiatives and healthcare policies in various countries are supporting the availability and affordability of anti-venom, further boosting market expansion.

Moreover, partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations have facilitated greater access to anti-venom therapies, particularly in remote or underserved areas. Furthermore, ongoing research efforts continue to expand our understanding of venomous species and their toxins, driving innovation in anti-venom development. These trends collectively reflect the industry's commitment to improving the availability and effectiveness of anti-venom treatments, ultimately saving lives in cases of snakebite envenomation.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163