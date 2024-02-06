               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran To Host Last Stage Of Negotiations On Construction Of Rasht-Astara Railway


2/6/2024 8:08:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Tomorrow, representatives of Russian Railways OJSC will visit Iran, and the final stage of negotiations will be held in the direction of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, Azernews reports, citing the Roads and Urban Development Minister of Iran, Mehrdad Bazarpash.

Speaking at the ceremony of handing over 685 new cars to the railway administration, the minister pointed out that, in addition to the state, private companies will also invest in the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway.

The minister said that the Rasht-Khazar road is planned to be put into operation by the end of this year.

"The Rasht-Caspian railway, which will connect the Caspian Sea and the Gulf, is important for import-export operations. The construction of the Chabahar-Zahidan railway is also nearing completion. In the future, this road will be connected to the Rasht-Khazar and Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railways and will stimulate the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor," the Iranian minister stressed.

MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107816097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search