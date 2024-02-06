Iran To Host Last Stage Of Negotiations On Construction Of Rasht-Astara Railway

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Tomorrow, representatives of Russian Railways OJSC will visit Iran, and the final stage of negotiations will be held in the direction of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, Azernews reports, citing the Roads and Urban Development Minister of Iran, Mehrdad Bazarpash.

Speaking at the ceremony of handing over 685 new cars to the railway administration, the minister pointed out that, in addition to the state, private companies will also invest in the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway.

The minister said that the Rasht-Khazar road is planned to be put into operation by the end of this year.

"The Rasht-Caspian railway, which will connect the Caspian Sea and the Gulf, is important for import-export operations. The construction of the Chabahar-Zahidan railway is also nearing completion. In the future, this road will be connected to the Rasht-Khazar and Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railways and will stimulate the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor," the Iranian minister stressed.