Iran To Host Last Stage Of Negotiations On Construction Of Rasht-Astara Railway

Tomorrow, representatives of Russian Railways OJSC will visit
Iran, and the final stage of negotiations will be held in the
direction of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, Azernews reports, citing the Roads and Urban
Development Minister of Iran, Mehrdad Bazarpash.
Speaking at the ceremony of handing over 685 new cars to the
railway administration, the minister pointed out that, in addition
to the state, private companies will also invest in the
construction of the Rasht-Astara railway.
The minister said that the Rasht-Khazar road is planned to be
put into operation by the end of this year.
"The Rasht-Caspian railway, which will connect the Caspian Sea
and the Gulf, is important for import-export operations. The
construction of the Chabahar-Zahidan railway is also nearing
completion. In the future, this road will be connected to the
Rasht-Khazar and Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan)
railways and will stimulate the development of the North-South
International Transport Corridor," the Iranian minister
stressed.
