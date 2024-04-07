Tesla confronts class action lawsuit alleging wage law violations, labor rights abuses

(MENAFN) Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, is confronting a new class action lawsuit accusing the company of violating wage laws concerning a significant number of its workers at factory and warehouse facilities in California. This legal action comes amidst ongoing allegations of discrimination and anti-union practices within the company.



Two former employees of Tesla's assembly plant in Vermont, California, initiated the lawsuit in a federal court in Sacramento, seeking USD5 million in damages on behalf of thousands of Tesla workers across the state. The plaintiffs allege various violations of California labor laws, including failure to pay overtime, provide required rest periods, and offer sick leave. Tesla has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding these accusations.



This legal challenge adds to the mounting pressure on Tesla, which has been grappling with accusations of racial discrimination and harassment towards black workers at its Fremont factory and other facilities in California. The company has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in this regard.



The class action lawsuit underscores the growing scrutiny faced by Tesla over its treatment of workers and adherence to labor regulations. As the company navigates these legal challenges, it faces increased scrutiny over its workplace practices and policies, raising questions about its commitment to upholding labor rights and fair employment practices.

